Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: Kerala board 12th result TODAY at 11am, know how to check scores at kerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2022: The Plus Two Result 2022 will be announced at 11 am on the official websites-- results.kerala.nic.in, kerala.gov.in.

The Department of Higher Secondary (DHSE) is all set to declare the result for Kerala Class 12 exam 2022 today (June 21). The Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be declared at 11 am via press conference first and after that, the 12th board result will be made available online for candidates to check. Once released, students can check the official website, keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in.

This year, nearly 4.5 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Class 12 exam. Kerala Class 12 plus 2 exams were conducted from March 30 to April 22.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Alternate website

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How to check (Website)

Visit the official website--- keralaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter the required login details

Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Go through the details mentioned in it

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How to check (SMS)

To check the Kerala Board class 12 result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263.