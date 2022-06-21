Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: Kerala board 12th result DECLARED at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

File Photo

The Department of Higher Secondary (DHSE) has finally declared the Kerala Class 12 exam 2022 result today - June 21, 2022. The Kerala SSLC result 2022 was announced at 11 am via press conference, after which the Kerala Class 12 board result 2022 was made available online for candidates to check. A total of 6.3 lakh (6,30,000) students appeared in the Class 12 exam this year.

Students will be able to check the Kerala Class 12 exam 2022 result on various websites such as www.keralaresults.nic.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

The Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022 is also available via three apps - iExaMS, PRD Live, and Saphalam 2022. (available on Google Play Store).

Students will be able to check the Kerala Board class 12 result 2022 through SMS as well. Students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: After you submit the details, your result will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned in it thoroughly.

Step 6: Take a printout, and keep a hard copy for future use.