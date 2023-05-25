Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 TODAY at 3pm: Know how to check Kerala Board +2 results marksheet

Once released, Candidates can check the Kerala DHSE plus two results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared in Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 TODAY at 3pm: Know how to check Kerala Board +2 results marksheet
File photo

Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala to declare the Kerala DHSE results of the plus two or Class 12 final examination at 3 pm today (May 25). Once released, Candidates can check the Kerala DHSE plus two results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared in Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results.

Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams were held on March 10 and ended on March 30, 2023, across the state at various exam centres.

DHSE Kerala Result 2023: Official websites to check

  • Keralaresults.nic.in
  • Dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • kerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE 12th Result: How to check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023

  • Visit the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in.
  • Go to HSE or VHSE result 2023 link on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check it and download the page.
  • Download and save it for future use.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Maharashtra MSBSHSE class 12th result DIRECT LINK
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.