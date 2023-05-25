Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 TODAY at 3pm: Know how to check Kerala Board +2 results marksheet

File photo

Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala to declare the Kerala DHSE results of the plus two or Class 12 final examination at 3 pm today (May 25). Once released, Candidates can check the Kerala DHSE plus two results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared in Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results.

Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams were held on March 10 and ended on March 30, 2023, across the state at various exam centres.

DHSE Kerala Result 2023: Official websites to check

Keralaresults.nic.in

Dhsekerala.gov.in

Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE 12th Result: How to check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023