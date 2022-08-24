Search icon
DHSE Kerala 12th Improvement Result 2022 DECLARED at keralaresults.nic.in: How to download

Kerala Plus Two Improvement Exam result has been declared today by the Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

Kerala 12th Improvement Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Kerala Plus Two Improvement Exam result has been declared today by the Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE at the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in The DHSE conducted the Kerala Plus Two Improvement from July 11 till July 18 for candidates who registered for the improvement exam. 

The Kerala Plus Two SAY exam was conducted in two shifts – morning shift was from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift was from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appeared for both the shifts. The subject papers were Zoology, English, History, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, etc.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2022 – How to download

  • Candidates visit the website – keralaresults.nic.in
  • Then put the roll number
  • Click on submit option
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download and keep a copy of the result.

Candidates can now download their Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Results 2022 and all are advised to keep a copy of the same as it will be needed for future references. For more updates, keep checking the website, keralaresults.nic.in

