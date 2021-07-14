Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2021 shortly: How to check marks via websites, Saphalam app

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty is set to declare SSLC result today (July 14). He will release the result at Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). Once declared, the students will be able to check their results on the official websites — keralapareekshabhavan.in; sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; results.kite.kerala.gov.in; prd.kerala.gov.in; result.kerala.gov.in; examresults.kerala.gov.in; results.kerala.nic.in; sietkerala.gov.in.

It may be recalled that Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams were conducted in April this year and over four lakh students appeared in the SSLC exams.

Kerala SSLC 10th 2021 results: How to check result online

Step 1: Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download SSLC result link’

Step 3: Enter roll number and submit

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The results will also be available at the education board’s official app ‘Saphalam’.

Kerala SSLC 2021 results: How to check results on ‘Saphalam’ app:

Step 1: Download the official ‘Saphalam’ app from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Open the app to enter the registered number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on submit to access the result