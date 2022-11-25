Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Kerala Board Exam 2023: SSLC 2023, DHSE Plus 2 exam dates released, check schedule here

Kerala SSLC 2023 Mock Exams will be conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 09:33 AM IST

Kerala Board Exam 2023: SSLC 2023, DHSE Plus 2 exam dates released, check schedule here
File photo
Kerala Public Exam dates 2023 have been released by the officials. According to the official announcements and media reports, DHSE Plus 2 Exams 2023 will begin on March 10, 2023, and Kerala SSLC Exams 2023 will start on March 9, 2023. As per Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE, and the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, For the SSLC and DHSE Plus 2 exams, students would also take mock exams. The DHSE Plus 2 mock tests will be conducted from February 27, 2023, to March 3, 2023. 
 
The practical tests for the vocational stream will begin on February 1, 2023, and on February 25, 2023. The Kerala Education Department also intends to publish the Kerala SSLC and DHSE Plus 2 results by May 25, 2023. The review process is expected to start on April 3, 2023.
 
Kerala SSLC 2023 Mock Exams will be conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023. Mock exams will be given to students from February 27 to March 3, 2023, as part of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan's testing preparation program. In the Kerala SSLC 10th Exams, more than 4.5 lakh students are expected to appear.
 
The Higher Education Department will conduc the For DHSE Plus 2 Exams 2023 from March 10 to 30, 2023. On the same dates, the DHSE Plus 2 exams for the vocational stream will be held.
 
Kerala Public Exams 2023: Important Dates
  • Kerala SSLC Mock Exams: February 27, 2023 to March 3, 2023
  • Kerala SSLC Exams 2023: March 9 to 29, 2023.
  • Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Mock Exams: February 27, 2023 to March 3, 2023.
  • Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Practical Exams: Febraury 1, 2023 onwards 
  • Vocational Stream: February 25, 2023 onwards.
  • Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Exams 2023: March 10 to 30, 2023.
  • Evaluation begins: April 3, 2023 onwards.
  • Result expected: May 25, 2023

The DHSE Plus 2 mock exams will be held from February 27, 2023 to March 3, 2023. The practical exams will begin from February 1, 2023 and February 25, 2023 for the vocational stream. The Kerala Education Department is also expected to release the Kerala SSLC Result and DHSE Plus 2 Result by May 25, 2023. The evaluation process is expected to begin from April 3, 2023 onwards.

 
The detailed time table for Kerala SSLC 2023 and Kerala DHSE Plus Two 2023 exams would be made available soon on the respective websites - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Keep a check here for the latest updates.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Thyroid health: Five superfoods to optimize your thyroid function
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and other products Google may launch at October 6 event
Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?
In pics: Pooja Hegde looks mesmerising in silver glittery dress, says 'spotlight’s on me'
Adipurush actor Prabhas performs Ravan Dahan at Red Fort on Dussehra
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan suffers panic attack after Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot shout at her
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.