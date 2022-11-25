Kerala Board Exam 2023: SSLC 2023, DHSE Plus 2 exam dates released, check schedule here

File photo

Kerala Public Exam dates 2023 have been released by the officials. According to the official announcements and media reports, DHSE Plus 2 Exams 2023 will begin on March 10, 2023, and Kerala SSLC Exams 2023 will start on March 9, 2023. As per Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE, and the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, For the SSLC and DHSE Plus 2 exams, students would also take mock exams. The DHSE Plus 2 mock tests will be conducted from February 27, 2023, to March 3, 2023.

The practical tests for the vocational stream will begin on February 1, 2023, and on February 25, 2023. The Kerala Education Department also intends to publish the Kerala SSLC and DHSE Plus 2 results by May 25, 2023. The review process is expected to start on April 3, 2023.

Kerala SSLC 2023 Mock Exams will be conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023. Mock exams will be given to students from February 27 to March 3, 2023, as part of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan's testing preparation program. In the Kerala SSLC 10th Exams, more than 4.5 lakh students are expected to appear.

The Higher Education Department will conduc the For DHSE Plus 2 Exams 2023 from March 10 to 30, 2023. On the same dates, the DHSE Plus 2 exams for the vocational stream will be held.

Kerala Public Exams 2023: Important Dates

Kerala SSLC Mock Exams: February 27, 2023 to March 3, 2023

Kerala SSLC Exams 2023: March 9 to 29, 2023.

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Mock Exams: February 27, 2023 to March 3, 2023.

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Practical Exams: Febraury 1, 2023 onwards

Febraury 1, 2023 onwards Vocational Stream: February 25, 2023 onwards.

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Exams 2023: March 10 to 30, 2023.

Evaluation begins: April 3, 2023 onwards.

Result expected: May 25, 2023

The detailed time table for Kerala SSLC 2023 and Kerala DHSE Plus Two 2023 exams would be made available soon on the respective websites - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Keep a check here for the latest updates.