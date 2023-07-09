Meet Kendriya Vidyalaya alumnus hired for record-breaking package by US company, not from IIT, IIM; his salary is…

MNNIT student bags record-breaking package of Rs 1.35 crore | Photo: CC

A Kendriya Vidyalaya educated engineering student at the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad bagged the highest international offer from an American software giant. Ruthvik Manyam has bagged the record-breaking placement package of whopping Rs 1.35 crore.

Manyam, who belongs to the computer science and engineering department at MNNIT, has been offered the lucrative job by US firm A10 networks, according to a Times of India report. The engineering student’s towering salary overshadows all other successful placements at the institute. The second highest international package was Rs 55 lakh per annum.

Manyam is from the CSE batch passing out in 2023 at MNNIT. As per his LinkedIn profile, Ruthvik previously interned at A10 Networks between May-July 2022 where he was part of the systems team. The internship was in San Jose, California, US.

Manyan studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya, IISC, Bengaluru where he passed with 10.0 CGPA in Grade 10 and 86.4% in Grade 12. Apart from studies, he was also sports captain and part of school Volleyball and Basketball teams, the profile reads.

Ruthvik’s package highlights the placement success story at MNNIT this time. 114 students at the institute bagged placement job offers with packages of over Rs 30 lakh. The highest domestic packages, secured by 8 students, touches Rs 82.63 lakh.