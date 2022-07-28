KEAM Result 2022 expected shortly at cee.kerala.gov.in, here's how you can check scores

File Photo

The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical Exam, KEAM Result 2022 is expected to release today - July 28, 2022. The official date and time have not been announced yet but the KEAM Result 2022 is expected to release shortly at www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their results using their application number and date of birth.

KEAM Result 2022 date

The official date for KEAM Result 2022 has not been announced yet, however, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) released a notification on July 22, inviting applications for admission to Architecture and medical courses.

The notification read, "Fresh online applications are invited for admission to Architecture (B Arch) and Medical & Medical Allied courses (including MBBS & BDS) in the State from candidates, who have not yet submitted applications to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations under KEAM 2022."

The application process ended on July 26, 2022. The KEAM Result 2022 is expected after the final admission process is completed.

In addition to the KEAM Result 2022, CEE will also release the KEAM cut-off 2022, rank list, and other details. To clear the KEAM exam, students will have to meet the minimum cut-off (according to their respective category).

KEAM is a state-level examination conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala. After qualifying for KEAM, candidates can apply to get admission to several undergraduate, UG programmes in Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Medical courses in participating Kerala colleges.