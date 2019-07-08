KEAM 2019: Second seat allotment list to be released soon, check @cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2019 second allotment list to be released soon the official website.

Candidates who appeared for the Kerela Engineering Architecture Pharmacy(KEAM) exam can check the second round allotment list result which will be released on the official website on June 8. The candidates need to fill in the necessary details by logging in to the official website to view the second seat allotment list.

The results for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) series of entrance examinations was announced on June 10.

Vishnu Vinod from the Idukki district, with a score of 584.91, came first. He was followed by Goutham Govind A of the Kottayam district, who came second with a score of 571.52. The third place was secured by Sanjay Sukumaran of the Kasargodu district.

Vishnu Vinod had also been the state topper in the JEE Main Engineering Entrance Examinations, the results of which were declared earlier in January.

In the Pharmacy stream, Naveen Vincent of the Kollam district came first, while Nidha Nisma M K and Rohit K, both from Malappuram, bagged the second and third ranks, respectively.

For Architecture, the candidates had appeared for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) examinations. Alice Maria Chungath of the Thrissur district came first, with a score of 366.83, while Ansha Mathew of Payyavur came second.

Steps to check the result:

1. Log on to the official website- www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on the link which says-'Second seat Allotment list result 2019'.

3. Enter the required details.

4. The result for the second allotment list will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a print out for future reference.

The results for the first round seat allotment list was released on June 20.