KEAM 2019: Second seat allotment list released, check @cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerela Engineering Architecture Pharmacy (KEAM) exam second round seat allotment result was released on its official website on June 8. All the candidates who registered themselves can check the result by loggin on to the official website to check their seat allotement.

The results for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) series of entrance examinations were announced on June 10.

Vishnu Vinod from the Idukki district, with a score of 584.91, came first. He was followed by Goutham Govind A of the Kottayam district, who came second with a score of 571.52. The third place was secured by Sanjay Sukumaran of the Kasargodu district.

Vishnu Vinod had also been the state topper in the JEE Main Engineering Entrance Examinations, the results of which were declared earlier in January.

In the Pharmacy stream, Naveen Vincent of the Kollam district came first, while Nidha Nisma MK and Rohit K, both from Malappuram, bagged the second and third ranks, respectively.

For Architecture, the candidates had appeared for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) examinations. Alice Maria Chungath of the Thrissur district came first, with a score of 366.83, while Ansha Mathew of Payyavur stood second.

How to check KEAM second round seat allotement list:

Step 1: Log on to the official website - www.cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says, 'Second round seat Allotment list result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter the required details including roll numbers, and other registration details, clikc submit.

Step 4: The result for the second allotment list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can download, take a print, or e-mail the result for future reference.

The results for the first round seat allotment was released on June 20.