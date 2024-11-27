Candidates for the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) will be selected based on their performance in the Compulsory Kannada Language Test and the Written Examination.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the result of KEA Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Written Exam results for 2024 today, November 27. The exam was conducted on October 27. Candidates can check the result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

To check the KEA VAO Exam Result, candidates will need to enter their login details, including their Register Number and Date of Birth.

Karnataka KEA VAO Result 2024: Step to Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Step 2. Click on "Recruitment" link on the homepage

Step 3. Click on the link for VAO provisional result

Step 4. A new page will open, enter your register number and date of birth.

Step 5. Your Karnataka VAO Written Result 2024 appears on the screen.

Step 6. Download and save results for future records

KEA VAO Result 2024 - direct link