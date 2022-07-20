KEA KCET 2022 Result to release after CBSE Class 12 Term 2, ICSE results

File Photo

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 results are likely to release soon. Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, is yet to release an official notice on the KCET 2022 Result, however, a report in Indian Express has said that according to KEA officials, the KCET 2022 Result will release only once CBSE Class 12 Term 2 and ICSE Board Results are announced.

The KEA official also told the publication that 50% of theory marks of Class 12 will be considered this year while preparing for the KCET result 2022. Once released, the results will be available to candidates via the official websites - www.kea.kar.nic.in and www.cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

For the unversed, the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 and ICSE Board Results are expected to be released before the end of this month. No official confirmation has been issued as yet.

Notably, the KCET 2022 examination was conducted from June 16, 2022, to June 18, 2022. KEA, who organised KCET 2022 has already released the provisional answer keys for KCET 2022 exam. Students have already raised their queries through the official website.

When the KCET 2022 results are released, the KCET 2022 final answer keys will also be out. KCET 2022 results will be based on the final answer key. According to the KCET 2022 marking scheme, students will be given 1 mark for each correct answer. No negative marking will be done for any incorrect answer.