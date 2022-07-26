KCET Result 2022 to release on July 30 at kea.kar.nic.in, know steps to check scores, other details

File Photo

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 Result date is out. The announcement regarding the KCET 2022 Result date was made by the Karnataka Minister of Higher Education, Dr CN Ashwathnarayan. According to Dr Ashwathnarayan, the KCET 2022 Result is all set to release on July 30, 2022.

Once released, students will be able to check their KCET 2022 Results at the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in. To view their results, students will require their application number and DOB.

As for the result date announcement, the KCET 2022 Result Date was announced by the Higher Education Minister on their official social media accounts. The tweet read, "#KCET2022 results will be announced on July 30. CBSE and ICSE Candidates from class 12 can upload their marks on the KEA website by July 26. You can check the results on: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/."

Along with the KCET Result 2022, the KCET Final Answer Key will release on July 30, 2022.

KCET Exam was conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority from July 16 to 18, 2022. KCET 2022 was a computer-based test and recently, answer keys were released for all 4 subjects - Physics, Chemistry Biology, and Mathematics on June 22, 2022. KCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy, and other professional courses at participating institutions in Karnataka.

KCET Result 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on KCET Result 2022 link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result and download the same.

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.