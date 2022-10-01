KCET Result 2022: Revised rank list to be released TODAY at karresults.nic.in

File photo

The revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2022 rank list to be released today (October 1) by the Karnataka Examination Authority. Once released, Candidates can check their KCET ranks on the official website - karresults.nic.in. Candidates need to log in with their application number and pasword to access the KCET results 2022. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has conducted the KCET entrance examination to provide admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

The first round of counselling was earlier scheduled to be released on October 3, and the KCET updated rankings were scheduled to be out on September 29. However, the results were postponed until October 1.

KCET Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website of KCET– karresults.nic.in

Click on the ‘CET Examination Results’ link available on the home page

Enter your credentials -- registration number and first four letters of the candidate’s name

View the result and download it for future reference