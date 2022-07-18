Search icon
KCET Result 2022: Expected soon, check details here

KEA is most likely to announce the KCET result 2022 soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

KCET Result 2022| Photo: PTI

The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA is most likely to announce the KCET result 2022 soon. As per reports, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 result is likely to be declared by July 21. However, the KEA is yet to make an official announcement regarding the Karnataka CET result date and time. 

Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2022 results will be available to check the result on the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. It must be noted that the KCET 2022 result will be announced online. 

KCET exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in the state colleges of Karnataka. The Karnataka KCET 2022 exam was conducted between June 16 and 18.

KCET Result 2022: Websites

  • kea.kar.nic.in
  • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "KCET result 2022" link.
  • Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.
  • Your Karnataka CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

