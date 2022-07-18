KCET Result 2022: Expected soon, check details here

The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA is most likely to announce the KCET result 2022 soon. As per reports, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 result is likely to be declared by July 21. However, the KEA is yet to make an official announcement regarding the Karnataka CET result date and time.
Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2022 results will be available to check the result on the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. It must be noted that the KCET 2022 result will be announced online.
KCET exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in the state colleges of Karnataka. The Karnataka KCET 2022 exam was conducted between June 16 and 18.
KCET Result 2022: Websites
KCET Result 2022: How to check
