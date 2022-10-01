KCET Result 2022: Revised rank list to be released soon at karresults.nic.in, know how to check

File photo

The revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2022 rank list to be released today (October 1) by the Karnataka Examination Authority. Once released, Candidates can check their KCET ranks on the official website - karresults.nic.in. Candidates need to log in with their application number and password to access the KCET results 2022. Over 2.2 lakh candidates took the KCET 2022 examination this year. KCET 2022 examination was conducted between June 16 and June 18.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has conducted the KCET entrance examination to provide admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

The first round of counselling was earlier scheduled to be released on October 3, and the KCET updated rankings were scheduled to be out on September 29. However, the results were postponed until October 1.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) KCET 2022 rankings were declared on July 30. UGCET results were announced on July 30. Many KCET exam repeaters who passed the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020–21 petitioned the Karnataka High Court to contest the KEA notice for failing to take their performance into account while determining the KCET ranking in 2022. After the challenge, the Karnataka High Court ordered the KEA to recalculate the KCET 2022 rankings using the methodology recommended by a technical committee.

KCET Result 2022: Steps to check