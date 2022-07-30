Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

KCET Result 2022 declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Know how to check Karnataka UGCET marksheet

KCET 2022 exams were conducted by KEA on June 16 and 17 and the KCET answer key was released on June 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

KCET Result 2022 declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Know how to check Karnataka UGCET marksheet
File photo

KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the result of the KEA KCE exam 2022 today (July 30) at 11 AM. Karnataka UGCET result 2022 will be available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022 exams were conducted by KEA on June 16 and 17 and the KCET answer key was released on June 22. The examination was conducted in 486 centres across the state, out of which 87 were in Bengaluru and 399 in the rest of the state.

A total of 210829 candidates appeared for KCET 2022 exam. 

Steps to check KCET Result 2022 
Visit the official website -- karresults.nic.in.
Click on the 'KCET result 2022' link available on the homepage 
Enter all the required details and click on submit.
Your Karnataka CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 406 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 30
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.