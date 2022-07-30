Headlines

Education

KCET Result 2022 date, time: Karnataka UGCET result TODAY at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, know how to check scores

KCET 2022: Karnataka UGCET result 2022 will be available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

KCET Result 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to announce the result of KEA KCE exam 2022 today (July 30) at 11 AM. Once released, the Karnataka UGCET results 2022 will be available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022 exams were conducted by KEA on June 16 and 17 and KCET answer key was released on June 22. The examination was conducted in 486 centres across the state, out of which 87 were in Bengaluru and 399 in the rest of the state.

A total of 210829 candidates appeared for KCET 2022 exam. 

Steps to check KCET Result 2022 
Visit the official website -- karresults.nic.in.
Click on the 'KCET result 2022' link available on the homepage 
Enter all the required details and click on submit.
Your Karnataka CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.

