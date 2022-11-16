Search icon
KCET Round 2 counselling schedule OUT at kea.kar.nic.in: Important dates, how to apply here

KCET Round 2 counselling schedule has been released at kea.kar.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

KCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) round 2 counselling schedule has been released on the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET round two counselling is scheduled to begin tomorrow (November 17) and the round two seat matrix will be displayed tomorrow after 4 PM. Candidates will be able to modify, delete, and re-arrange web options till November 19.

The KCET 2022 last date to pay the seat acceptance fee is November 25.

The KCET 2022 counselling process includes verification of documents, filing of choices, KCET 2022 seat allotment and reporting at allotted institutes. The KCET 2022 round 2 counselling allotment result will be released on November 21. Candidates can exercise their choice preference till November 24. 

KCET Counselling 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in
  • Click on KCET option entry window
  • Create user id and password
  • KCET options will be displayed on screen
  • Select KCET college, courses preferences and submit
  • Download it, and take a printout for further reference.
