Karnataka CET 2022 answer key out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Direct link, how to check here

Karnataka CET 2022 has been released at the official website.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 answer key has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates who have appeared for the KCET examination 2022 can download the KCET answer key 2022 online from the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka CET 2022 was conducted on June 16 and June 17.

The Answer key of Karnataka CET has been released for all four subjects-- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. The last date for the submission of the objection is June 25 till 5:30 pm.

KCET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click the Access tab then click on UGCET 2022

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the answer key link

Select the subject and save the PDF for future reference

Check and raise objections if any.

