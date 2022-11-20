Search icon
KCET 2022 Seat allotment result tomorrow: Website, how to check, other details here

KCET 2022 Seat allotment result will be declared tomorrow at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the round two seat allotment result tomorrow (November 21) at the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the KCET exam 2022 will be able to check the seat allotment result on Monday. 

In order to download the same, Candidates will be able to check their KCET 2022 seat allotment result by login in to the official portal using their respective IDs and passwords.  Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to exercise their choices till November 24. Candidates should know that the last date to report to the allotted college is November 26. 

KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Go to the official website- kea.kar.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on UGCET 2022 round two allotment result link
  • log in using credentials-- applicant ID and password
  • The UGCET 2022 round two seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  • Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
  • The round two allotment list will be displayed on screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

The UGCET seat allotment result will be announced as per choices filled by the candidates, their performance and the availability of seats in the institute. Those who clear the KCET can take admission in engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma and D-courses. 

