KCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has released the seat matrix and fee structures for KCET 2022 for all disciplines on its official website kea.kar.nic.in. The seat matrix has been released for both Postgraduate Medical as well as Postgraduate Dental courses.

KCET 2022: How to check

Go to the official website on kea.kar.nic.in

Then on the homepage, look for latest announcement section

Then click on the relevant link

The seats available in that particular stream will open up

Go through the same and download it

Take its printout for future reference.

