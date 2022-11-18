Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 option entry begins at kea.kar.nic.in, check direct link

The exam authority has already begun the web options entry for the KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 on the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 option entry begins at kea.kar.nic.in, check direct link
File Photo

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is all set to conduct the Karnataka Common Entrance Test Counselling 2022. The exam authority has already begun the web options entry for the KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 on the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to complete web options is set for November 19, 2022, at 6 pm. The KCET Round 2 Allotment Result will be published on November 21, 2022.

READ | AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Result for Round 1 released at aaccc.gov.in, check direct link

Once the allotment result is released, candidates can exercise choice filling till November 24, 2022, and pay the seat acceptance fee up to November 25, 2022. 

KCET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry Direct Link

KCET Counselling 2022: Steps to complete KCET option entry for Round 2 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the '18-11 UGCET 2022 Second Round Option entry link' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your CET number, and captcha code text, and click on Submit.

Step 4: Choose your college course and other details. 

READ | Video of IPS Abhishek Pallava's luxurious government bungalow goes viral, watch here

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future use. 

It is important to note that the last date to complete the web options entry is tomorrow - November 19, 2022. The Round 2 Allotment Result will be out on November 21. 

For the unversed, KCET is held for candidates who want to get admission in pharmacy, agriculture, engineering, etc.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Doctor G, Kantara Hindi, Code Name Tiranga: How this week's releases performed at the box office
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon on regional websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.