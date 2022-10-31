Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

KCET 2022 Choice entry process begins at Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: See how to check, important details here

The KCET 2022 choice entry process has been started at the official website-- Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

KCET 2022 Choice entry process begins at Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: See how to check, important details here
KCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) option entry process at the official website-- Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates willing to apply for the KCET 2022 can now complete their choice entry from the official website. 

The last date for candidates to make their choices is till November 1. Candidates must have their login information available in order to proceed with the choice-filling process.

Read: UP Board 2023: UPMSP releases Class 10 Exam 2023 Model Paper at upmsp.edu.in, get direct link here

KCET 2022 Counselling: Choice filling

  • Visit the official website at Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • Click on the link that reads, “Optional Admission Link for UGCET 2022 admissions”
  • Key in CET number and captcha code
  • Save the entered options using the 'Save and Submit' button
  • Take a printout for your reference.

Selected college and course choices must be made at the KCET 2022 counselling in the order of preference. The distribution of seats will be based on KCET performance, preferences, and seat availability.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sunny Leone shows off her style quotient in uber cool top with printed jacket for Ginna promotions
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz: Bollywood actors who played transgender roles
Pankaj Tripathi birthday: From Mirzapur to Sacred Games, 6 times the actor gave amazing performances on screen
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Inflation alert: Sugar export ban extended by Centre till October 31, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.