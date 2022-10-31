KCET 2022 Choice entry process begins at Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: See how to check, important details here

KCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) option entry process at the official website-- Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates willing to apply for the KCET 2022 can now complete their choice entry from the official website.

The last date for candidates to make their choices is till November 1. Candidates must have their login information available in order to proceed with the choice-filling process.

KCET 2022 Counselling: Choice filling

Visit the official website at Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “Optional Admission Link for UGCET 2022 admissions”

Key in CET number and captcha code

Save the entered options using the 'Save and Submit' button

Take a printout for your reference.

Selected college and course choices must be made at the KCET 2022 counselling in the order of preference. The distribution of seats will be based on KCET performance, preferences, and seat availability.