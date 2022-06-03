KCET Admit Card 2022 Released: How to download, important details, direct link here

KCET 2022 released

KCET admit card 2022: The admit card for Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 has been released on June 2, 2022. Students can now download the KCET admit card 2022 from the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA – kea.kar.nic.in.

It is mandatory for candidates to download the KCET admit card 2022 online as it will not be sent by post.

KCET Hall Ticket 2022 – How to download

Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on, 'UGCET 2022 – Admission Ticket Download link.'

A new page will open

Entre the required details

The KCET admit card 2022 will be pop on your screen

Download and print a copy of it for future references

Alternatively, click here to directly download the KCET admit card 2022.

KCET admit card has been released for the upcoming common entrance exam scheduled on June 16, 17 and 18. All the subject examinations have been scheduled on 16th and 17th for Karnataka CET 2022 and on 18th the KCET 2022 language exams have been scheduled.

KCET 2022: Guidelines

Candidates must carry the KCET hall ticket 2022 with them to the exam hall. No candidate will be allowed to entre the exam hall with out the admit card. Candidates are advised to verify the KCET hall ticket 2022 details i.e., exam centre, exam date, reporting time etc, before appearing for the exam. Candidates are also advised to go through the rules mentioned on it.

The Karnataka CET is conducted annually for admission of eligible students to various courses including-- Engineering, Farm Science and other Professional Courses.

