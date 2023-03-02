Search icon
KCET 2023 Registration begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: See exam date, time, how to apply here

Karnataka CET 2023 registration process has begun today March 2 at the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

KCET 2023| Photo: PTI

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the registration process for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2023 today (March 2). Candidates interested to apply for the KCET 2023 can submit their application form at the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

Candidates must note that the last date to apply is April 5 and the deadline to submit the application fee is April 7. 

KCET 2023: Exam date and time 

The Kerala CET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 20 and 21 for admission to the professional courses. The Kannada language exam will be conducted on May 22. The CET for professional courses will be conducted in two shifts from 10: 30 am to 11:50 am and from 2:30 pm to 5:50 pm.

KCET 2023: How to register

  • Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the “UGCET-2023 Online Application 02-03-2023”
  • Register and proceed with the application
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.
