KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download

Once released, candidates who have registered to appear for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can download the admit card from the official site of KEA-- kea.kar.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 06:40 AM IST

KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
File photo

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) KCET 2023 admit card is all set to be be released today, May 5, 2023. The KCET 2023 admit card is expected to be out today at 11 am. Once released, candidates who have registered to appear for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can download the admit card from the official site of KEA-- kea.kar.nic.in. 

The common entrance test is scheduled to be held on May 20 and 21, 2023. The Kannada language test will be held on May 22, 2023. The submission of original special categories certificates will be done from May 10 to May 16, 2023.

KCET 2023 Admit Card: How to download

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on KCET 2023 Admit Card link 
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The KCET 2023 provisional answer key will release on May 25, 2023. Candidates must note that the last date to raise objections is till May 27, 2023. The CET results will be declared on June 12, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

