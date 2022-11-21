Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

KCET 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result TODAY at ceonline.karnataka.gov.in, know how to check

Once released, candidates can check the result through the official site of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

KCET 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result TODAY at ceonline.karnataka.gov.in, know how to check
File photo

The Karnataka CET 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result will be released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority today (November 21, 2022). Once released, candidates can check the result through the official site of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

Karnataka CET is scheduled to be released at 4 pm. Candidates who have been allotted the seats can exercise choice from November 22 to November 24, 2022. The fee for Choice 1 and Choice 2 can be done from November 23 and November 25, 2022. The last date is November 26, 2022 for reporting to the colleges. Candidates can check the result by following the simple steps given below.

Also Read: SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 released for Circle Based Officers Prelims exam at sbi.co.in

Karnataka CET 2022: Steps to check seat allotment result

  • Visit the official website of KCET at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka CET 2022 link available.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.