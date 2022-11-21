KCET 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result TODAY at ceonline.karnataka.gov.in, know how to check

File photo

The Karnataka CET 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result will be released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority today (November 21, 2022). Once released, candidates can check the result through the official site of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka CET is scheduled to be released at 4 pm. Candidates who have been allotted the seats can exercise choice from November 22 to November 24, 2022. The fee for Choice 1 and Choice 2 can be done from November 23 and November 25, 2022. The last date is November 26, 2022 for reporting to the colleges. Candidates can check the result by following the simple steps given below.

Also Read: SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 released for Circle Based Officers Prelims exam at sbi.co.in

Karnataka CET 2022: Steps to check seat allotment result