KCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result DECLARED on Kea.kar.nic.in, get direct link here

The KCET 2022 seat allotment result has been released on October 28 and is available on the website- kea.kar.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 08:20 AM IST

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has announced the UGCET or KCET 2022 first round of counselling seat allotment results. KEA results for the Engineering, Agriculture, and other allied courses can be checked through the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Counselling Result: Websites to check 

www.kea.kar.nic.in
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Candidates should make sure to fill in the choices by October 30 by 4 pm.

The candidates will have to pay a registration fee and download their admission orders depending upon the choices between October 29 and November 2, 2022.

The admission of all the students will be confirmed after all the eligibility criteria and regulations are fulfilled. 

KCET 2022 seat allotment result: Steps to check 

  • Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in 
  • Click on UGCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result link
  • Enter login credentials like applicant ID and password
  • UGCET 2022 round one seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should download the first round seat allotment list
  • They should take its printout for further reference

KCET 2022 Counselling Result: Direct link

 

