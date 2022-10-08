KCET 2022 document verification deadline extended: Check new dates, list of important documents here

KCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) document verification process has been extended till October 11. Interested candidates can still verify their submitted documents on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The candidates will be allowed to change options, add or delete and modify by October 15. The KCET 2022 seat allotment result will be announced on October 17, the candidates in the round one allotment list have to report to the colleges on October 22.

Candidates need to carry a list of documents for verification purposes- KCET 2022 application form, Class 10, and 12 marksheets, photographs, hall tickets, and other details. "This is the final chance for document verification to become eligible for allotment of seats for UGCET 2022," KEA notification mentioned.

KCET Counselling 2022: List of documents required

Application form

Hall ticket

SSLC/ Class 10 marksheets

Photographs

Application fee payment proof.

Read: JoSAA Phase 4 Seat Allotment Result 2022 declared: See how to download, other details here