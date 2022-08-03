KCET 2022 document verification to begin on August 8 at kea.kar.nic.in

Headlines

Did Malaika Arora unfollow Arjun Kapoor’s family members amid breakup rumours? Here’s what we know

LIC Dhan Vriddhi Scheme: Check eligibility, tenure, policy terms, tax exemption and other details

AP PGECET 2023 application process begins: Know all important details here

IDFC First bags rights as BCCI Title Sponsor for international, domestic home matches

Clash of apex predators: Viral video reveals bone-chilling tiger vs lion face-off, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People Gathered Outside HAL Airport In Bengaluru

Did Malaika Arora unfollow Arjun Kapoor’s family members amid breakup rumours? Here’s what we know

LIC Dhan Vriddhi Scheme: Check eligibility, tenure, policy terms, tax exemption and other details

Highest opening day collection of Ayushmann Khurrana films, here's where Dream Girl 2 stands

Lyricist Dev Kohli, who wrote songs for Maine Pyar Kiya and Baazigar, passes away

Zika virus in Mumbai: Know signs and symptoms

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People Gathered Outside HAL Airport In Bengaluru

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Did Malaika Arora unfollow Arjun Kapoor’s family members amid breakup rumours? Here’s what we know

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

HomeEducation

Education

KCET 2022 document verification to begin on August 8 at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 result was declared on July 30, 2022, and KEA announced to begin the counseling on August 5. Later the counseling date was postponed.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counselling 2022 date has been announced. The KCET 2022 document verification will start on August 8, 2022, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said. According to an official notice, the Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA postponed the KCET counseling 2022 on August 2, 2022.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Karnataka Higher Education Minister also said that the Class 12th marks of the 2021 repeaters will not be considered. For the unversed, the KCET Rank 2022 is based on both the KCET 2022 marks and Class 12th marks. 

READ | SSC MTS 2022 Answer Key released at ssc.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

KCET-qualified students get admission to the choices of their course and college via UGCET 2022 counseling. KEA allot admission to interested and eligible students through a lengthy process of document verification, Choice filling, Seat allotment result, and reporting to the allotted institutes.

KCET 2022 result was declared on July 30, 2022, and KEA announced to begin the counseling on August 5. Later the counseling date was postponed to August 8, 2022. The KCET 2022 Results were declared at the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in. To view their results, students required their application number and DOB. 

READ | What is high cholesterol? Know signs, symptoms to look out for

KCET Exam was conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority from July 16 to 18, 2022. KCET 2022 was a computer-based test and recently, answer keys were released for all 4 subjects - Physics, Chemistry Biology, and Mathematics on June 22, 2022. KCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy, and other professional courses at participating institutions in Karnataka.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: Centre warns against gambling ads ahead of the mega event

How to add Highlights on Facebook [Stories]

‘Never surrender’: Donald Trump's first tweet after reinstatement, posts mug shot after being arrested

Mukesh Chhabra reveals Sushant Singh Rajput rejected many films for Paani, says his dedication was misunderstood

Mukesh Ambani talks candidly with 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta during Russia visit, pics go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE