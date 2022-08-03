KCET 2022 document verification to begin on August 8 at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 result was declared on July 30, 2022, and KEA announced to begin the counseling on August 5. Later the counseling date was postponed.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counselling 2022 date has been announced. The KCET 2022 document verification will start on August 8, 2022, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said. According to an official notice, the Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA postponed the KCET counseling 2022 on August 2, 2022.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Karnataka Higher Education Minister also said that the Class 12th marks of the 2021 repeaters will not be considered. For the unversed, the KCET Rank 2022 is based on both the KCET 2022 marks and Class 12th marks.

KCET-qualified students get admission to the choices of their course and college via UGCET 2022 counseling. KEA allot admission to interested and eligible students through a lengthy process of document verification, Choice filling, Seat allotment result, and reporting to the allotted institutes.

KCET 2022 result was declared on July 30, 2022, and KEA announced to begin the counseling on August 5. Later the counseling date was postponed to August 8, 2022. The KCET 2022 Results were declared at the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in. To view their results, students required their application number and DOB.

KCET Exam was conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority from July 16 to 18, 2022. KCET 2022 was a computer-based test and recently, answer keys were released for all 4 subjects - Physics, Chemistry Biology, and Mathematics on June 22, 2022. KCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy, and other professional courses at participating institutions in Karnataka.