KARTET Result 2022 DECLARED: How and where to check teacher eligibility test result here

KARTET Result 2022 has been declared at the official website-- schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 10:26 PM IST

KARTET Result 2022 declared | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) result 2022 has been declared at the official website-- schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the KARTET result 2022 from the official website. As per the official notification released by the board, qualified candidates will be issued a computerised mark sheet with QR code data. No hardcopy of the mark sheet will be issued to candidates. 

The result declaration was shared by Karnataka minister BC Nagesh via his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) result will be declared shortly. 20,070 candidates in paper 1 and 41,857 candidates have qualified in paper 2.”

KARTET Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website of School Education Karnataka-- schooleducation.kar.nic.in
  • Click on KARTET Result 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the required details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page.

The Karnataka TET examination was held on November 6. Karnataka TET 2022 answer key was released on November 10 and candidates were given till November 17 to raise objections. For more related details candidates can check the official site of School Education, Karnataka.

