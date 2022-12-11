Search icon
KARTET result 2022: When to expect state teacher eligibility test?

KARTET result 2022 will be declared next week at the official website-- schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

KARTET result 2022: When to expect state teacher eligibility test?
Karnataka TET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) result 2022 next week. Recently, Karnataka minister of school education, BC Nagesh took to Twitter to announce the result date. “The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) result will be declared by next weekend," reads his tweet.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the KARTET 2022 will be able to download the Karnataka TET result 2022 from the official website-- schooleducation.kar.nic.in. To check the KARTET result 2022, candidates will have to log in using their assigned roll number and password to access the result.

The KARTET 2022 was administered last month in two sessions. Paper 1 started from 9 am to 12 pm whereas paper 2 began from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Karnataka TET answer key 2022 was released on November 10. Candidates were given time to raise objections. The school education department shared the KARTET final answer key on November 25. More than 92 per cent of the applicants had appeared for the exam.

KARNATAKA TET 2022 : How to download

  • Open the online portal- schooleducation.kar.nic.in
  • Click on the link to KARTET result 2022 available on the homepage
  • Key in your login credentials like roll number and password
  • Shortly, the Karnataka TET result 2022 will appear on the computer screen
  • Download the results and make a hard copy.
