KTET answer key 2022 to release THIS week, confirms state education minister: Important details here

KTET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) answer key 2022 will be released this week, said the state minister of school education BC Nagesh. The KTET 2022 exam was conducted on November 6 by the Karnataka education department. Once released, candidates will be able to download the KTET 2022 answer key from the official website-- sts.karnataka.gov.in or schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

“The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) has been conducted smoothly. Out of the total candidates who have applied, 92 percent of the candidates have appeared for the examination. The answer key will be published by this weekend,” BC Nagesh said.

Candidates will have to score 60 percent marks, ie. at least get 90 questions correct out of the total 150, to pass the exam.

KTET answer key 2022: How to download

Visit the Karnataka TET official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in or sts.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the “KARTET 2021 answer key”

Click to login using credentials.

Karnataka TET answer key for paper 1 and 2 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download for future reference.

KTET 2022: Exam pattern

The Karnataka TET 2022 was conducted in two sessions for a duration of two and a half hours each. Morning shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm for TET paper 1 and afternoon session from 2 pm to 4:30 pm for paper 2.