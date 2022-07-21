Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 to release TODAY at 12, check scores on karresults.nic.in

File Photo

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 for Supplementary Examinations would be releasing today - July 21, 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result online via the official website - www.karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result would be released at 12 pm today on the official website. The announcement about the same was made on Wednesday by Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh via his Twitter account. Nagesh also announced that a total of 37,479 students have passed the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam. The results would be available online and also would be sent to students on registered mobile numbers.

Here is Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh's tweet

For the unversed, the Karnataka SSLC Exam was held by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB in April 2022. The SSLC results were announced on May 19, 2022. About 8.5 lakh students appeared for the examination out of which 85.63% of students had passed. The pass percentage for girls was 90.29 percent while for boys it was 81.3 percent.

The students who failed in 1 or 2 subjects were given a chance via the Supplementary exams. The Supplementary Exam was held in June - July. The examination began on June 27, 2022, and ended on July 4, 2022.