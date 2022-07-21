Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 to be declared SHORTLY at karresults.nic.in

File photo

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to release the result of Karnataka SSLC 2022 for Supplementary Exams shortly. The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result would be released at 12 pm today on the official website. The announcement about the same was made on Wednesday by Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh via his Twitter account. Once released, students can check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result online through the official website karresults.nic.in.

A total of 37,479 students have passed the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam. The results would be available online and also would be sent to students on registered mobile numbers.

The Karnataka SSLC Exam was held by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB in April 2022. The SSLC results were announced on May 19, 2022. About 8.5 lakh students appeared for the examination out of which 85.63% of students had passed. The pass percentage for girls was 90.29 percent while for boys it was 81.3 percent.

The students who failed in 1 or 2 subjects were given a chance via the Supplementary exams. The Supplementary Exam was held from June - July. The examination began on June 27, 2022, and ended on July 4, 2022.