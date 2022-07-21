Search icon
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED, check scores on karresults.nic.in

It is important to note that the Karnataka SSLC Exam was held by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB in April 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

File Photo

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 for Supplementary Examinations has been declared today - July 21, 2022. Students can check their Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result online via the official website - www.karresults.nic.in. 

The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Resultwere released at 12 pm today on the official website. The announcement about the same was made on Wednesday by Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh via his Twitter account. 

It was also informed that a total of 37,479 students passed the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam and that results would be available online and also would be sent to students on registered mobile numbers. 

It is important to note that the Karnataka SSLC Exam was held by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB in April 2022. The SSLC results were announced on May 19, 2022. 

The students who failed in 1 or 2 subjects were given a chance via the Supplementary exams. The Supplementary Exam was held in June - July. The examination began on June 27, 2022, and ended on July 4, 2022.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 to be declared SHORTLY at karresults.nic.in
