Karnataka SSLC result 2022 to be released on May 19: Know time and steps to check

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is all set to announce Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 results 2022 results on Thursday (May 19) at 12.30 pm and the link will be available on sslc.karnataka.gov.in at 1 pm.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examination 2022 conducted from March 28 to April 11. On April 12, the board released provisional answer keys.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC, 10th exam result 2022 link

Step 3: Log in with credentials - registration number/ roll number

Step 4: SSLC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download 10th result 2022 and take a print out for further reference.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result was released on August 9 last year. The overall pass percentage last year in SSLC 10th result Karnataka board was 99.9 per cent.

Apart from the mandatory overall 35 per cent marks, students will also be required to score a minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.

