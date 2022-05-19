Karnataka SSLC result 2022: KSEEB Class 10th scores to be out today at sslc.karnataka.gov.in

File photo

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: The Karnataka State Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be releasing the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 or Class 10th result today, May 19. It is expected that the scores of the Class 10 students will be released in a few hours.

Once released, the Karnataka SSLC 2022 results will be displayed on the official website of KSEEB. Students will be able to check their scores in the Class 10th exam through the websites kseeb.kar.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

The date and time of the Karnataka Class 10 results 2022 were confirmed by the state board a few days ago. Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh will be announcing the results of the Class 10 board exams at 12:30 pm today, May 19.

Students who wish to check their results must have their SSLC roll numbers handy. It is also likely that the website might crash when the result is released, due to excessive traffic. In such a case, students are expected to try alternate websites for their results.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Steps to check Class 10 result online

Step 1: Visit the official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Karnataka SSLC results 2022.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name, roll number, and other credentials.

Step 5: Your Karnataka Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

It must be noted that though the results are being announced at 12:30 pm today, they will only be available on the official website at 1 pm. This year, KSEEB will not be announcing a merit list of the name of the toppers for the Karnataka SSCL exam 2022.

The Karnataka Class 10th exam was conducted from March 28, 2022, to April 11, 2022. Over 8.5 lakh students had registered for the exam, and the answer key for the same was uploaded on the official website earlier.

