Karnataka SSLC, PUC-II Exam 2021 cancellation: BIG update for students

Putting an end to speculation about cancellation of class 10 and class 12 examinations conducted by state boards, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar on Monday said that the state government has not decided yet to cancel examinations of Class 10 (Secondary School Leaving Certificate - SSLC) and Class 12 (II year pre-university) examinations.

"We have not taken any decision on cancelling the SSLC or the PUC-II exams, which were postponed earlier in view of the rising COVID cases," Kumar said in a statement, as reported by PTI.

Kumar also appealed to students who are appearing for SSLC (Class 10) and II year PU (Class 12) to not fall prey to any rumours or mischievous statements quoting him on any social media sites.

"I appeal to students preparing for these examinations SSLC and PU II year to continue to study and prepare well for their examinations," he said and added that the state government would soon make a decision on announcing fresh dates for these examinations.

Amid the ongoing onslaught of the pandemic, on May 13, Karnataka had decided to postpone the Class 10 (Secondary School Leaving Certificate - SSLC) state board examination.

Kumar had said in a statement released through his office that the fresh dates for SSLC examinations will be announced only after ongoing Covid second wave subsidies.

Karnataka had decided to postpone these examinations after parents, students and many school associations had raised red flag over holding these crucial examinations from June 21 onwards owing to a severe spike in Covid cases since the beginning of April.

Earlier, Karnataka had postponed the second year Pre-University Exam (PUC) or Class 12 final exams and promoted first-year students.

Given the circumstances, even the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021, which is held for Engineering admission, was also postponed on May 12.

Karnataka schools are currently observing summer vacation, which will continue till June 14. The new academic year would begin on June 15.

However, high school teachers had been instructed to conduct revision classes for SSLC students. Summer vacation for high school teachers is till May 31.

