Karnataka SSLC exam 2021: Mother and son both come off with flying colours

A mother and son together can amaze people with their strength and vision. Now one such pair has made quite a name for themselves by appearing and clearing the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam together in the Hassan district. According to the reports, the mother scored 235, while her son scored 562 out of 625 marks.

CN Theertha, a 34-year-old woman, and her son BR Hemanth cleared the exams that were held on July 19 and July 22. The two belong to the Lakshmipura village which is around 10 km from the Taluk centre. Teertha, who had discontinued her studies in class eight, enrolled as a private candidate. Her son helped her in preparation by giving his notes.

But then, she decided to take the exam with her son. After which, she decided to attempt for the exam this year as a private student. She took admission in Ranganath High School at Ballupete in Sakleshpur, while her son was studying at Sri Malleshwara High School, Valalahalli. Treetha is married to Rajendra, who is a farmer. They also have a four-year-old daughter.

Also read From waiter to an IAS officer: Read the inspiring story of K Jaiganesh

A TOI report quotes Theertha as saying, “I have always been interested in studies, but the poor economic condition of our family stopped me from pursuing it further. But this time, my husband, father-in-law and villagers — all supported me when they got to know I am appearing for SSLC exams this time.”

She added, “My son was taught all subjects in school and he used to teach me the same at home. I referred to his school materials and notes. My son supported me a lot.”

This was her second attempt.

She wanted to become an ASAH worker for which clearing the SSLC was mandatory. “The thought of taking up SSLC exams came when I decided to become an ASHA worker. Earlier, those who had completed higher primary education were eligible for the post, but when SSLC was made mandatory, I decided to clear the exams. Even though I tried to clear them last year, I failed. But this time I succeeded,” she said.