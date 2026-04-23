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Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result 2026 DECLARED: Karnataka Board Class 10 results at karresults.nic.in; DigiLocker

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2026: Apart from websites, students can access their results through the DigiLocker app or website, as well as via SMS.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 12:10 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result 2026 DECLARED: Karnataka Board Class 10 results at karresults.nic.in; DigiLocker
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KSEAB Board SSLC Class 10th Results 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has finally declared the Class 10 (SSLC) results. More than 8.65 lakh students who appeared for the examinations, which were conducted from March 18 to April 2, can now check the result on official portals such as karresults. nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Apart from websites, students can access their results through the DigiLocker app or website, as well as via SMS. To pass the Karnataka SSLC exams, candidates must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet the criteria will have the opportunity to appear in supplementary exams scheduled later this year. Students will need their roll number or school code to access their results online.

KSEAB Board SSLC Class 10th Results 2026: How to Check Online

Official sites: karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in

  • Visit the official KSEAB website
  • Click on the SSLC result link
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth
  • Click on "View Result"
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download and print the marksheet

KSEAB Board SSLC Class 10th Results 2026: How to Check via DigiLocker

  • Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
  • Log in or Sign up: New users: Click “Sign Up” → Enter name, DOB, mobile, email, Aadhaar number
  • Create a 6-digit security PIN, username & password
  • Go to the “Education” section → Select “Karnataka Board” Click “Karnataka SSLC Examination Result 2026”
  • Enter your Aadhaar number to log in
  • Your SSLC 2026 digital marksheet will appear
  •  Download & save 

KSEAB Board SSLC Class 10th Results 2026: How to Check via Umang App

  • Download & Open UMANG
  • Login Sign up with your mobile number 
  • Complete OTP verification.
  • Select Result Service
  • Tap Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)
  • Choose SSLC Examination Result 2026.
  • Enter Details
  • Submit & Download
  • Your provisional SSLC marksheet will appear. 
  • Download the PDF and save it.

To check via SMS: Send KAR10 <space> Roll Number to 56263

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