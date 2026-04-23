Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result 2026 DECLARED: Karnataka Board Class 10 results at karresults.nic.in; DigiLocker

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EDUCATION
KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2026: Apart from websites, students can access their results through the DigiLocker app or website, as well as via SMS.
KSEAB Board SSLC Class 10th Results 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has finally declared the Class 10 (SSLC) results. More than 8.65 lakh students who appeared for the examinations, which were conducted from March 18 to April 2, can now check the result on official portals such as karresults. nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Apart from websites, students can access their results through the DigiLocker app or website, as well as via SMS. To pass the Karnataka SSLC exams, candidates must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet the criteria will have the opportunity to appear in supplementary exams scheduled later this year. Students will need their roll number or school code to access their results online.
Official sites: karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in
To check via SMS: Send KAR10 <space> Roll Number to 56263