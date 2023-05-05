Search icon
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 expected next week on THIS date, know how to download result

Karnataka Board KSEAB conducted the Karnataka SSLC exams 2023 between March 31 to April 15, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is likely to declare the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result on May 8, 2023(Monday). Once announced, candidates can check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 or Karnataka Class 10 Result 2023 on the official website of the Board – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. According to Careers360, M Revanasiddappa, Secretary of KSEAB said, “We are likely to announce it on May 8. It is 90 percent confirmed. Actually, tomorrow we are holding a meeting to make a decision. But we can say that it is 90 percent confirmed that the results will be released on May 8.”

Karnataka Board conducted the Karnataka SSLC exams 2023 between March 31 to April 15, 2023. The Karnataka SSLC answer sheets evaluation process started on April 21. The state will have voting on May 10, 2023, as per the schedule of events provided by the Election Commission (EC). As a result, it is reasonable to anticipate that the Karnataka SSLC result 2023 would be released earlier. More than 8 lakh students showed up to take the test this time.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date: How to Check SSLC Marksheet   

  • Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.
  • Look for the result link.
  • Enter the login credentials. Submit the credentials.
  • Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 and Karnataka SSLC Marksheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

