Karnataka SSLC 2022 result date, time: KSEEB to announce class 10th result THIS week at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to announce Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 results 2022 results on May 19, BC Nagesh, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education said. Candidates can check and download their result online on the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. More than 8.5 lakh students await the Karnataka SSLC result 2022.

To access Karnataka SSLC score card 2022, students need to enter their registration number. KSEEB has already released the SSLC Class 10 answer key on the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The SSLC Karnataka Board exams 2022 were held between March 28 and April 11.

Initially, state Education Minister BC Nagesh took to his Twitter account to inform that the SSLC Results 2022 would be declared expected by second week of May. This year, a total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka registered for the SSLC exams 2022.

Karnataka Board Class 10 supplementary exams 2022 will be held in the last week of June.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the SSLC, 10th exam result 2022 link

Log in with credentials - registration number/ roll number

SSLC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download 10th result 2022, take a print out for further reference.