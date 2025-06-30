The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is expected to soon announce the results for the Class 12 Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2nd) Exam 3, which was conducted earlier this month. Read on to know more on this.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to soon announce the results for the Class 12 Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2nd) Exam 3, which was conducted earlier this month. The results will be declared on the following official websites of the Karnataka Board: karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. While an official results date is yet to be out, here is a brief guide on how students can download their marks memo from these websites.

Steps to check KSEAB 2nd PUC results

1) Visit the official website of the Karnataka Board: karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads PUC II Exam Three Result 2025

3) Next, enter your registration number and select your respective stream: Science, Commerce, or Arts.

4) Click on 'Submit' button, and your result will be displayed on the screen.

5) You can also download the marks statement for future reference.

To collect the original marksheet, students will have to visit their respective schools a few days after the online result declaration.

Karnataka Board three-exam system

The Karnataka School Board has introduced a three-tier exam system, under which it conducts PUC Exam 1, PUC Exam 2, and PUC Exam 3. The system is aimed at helping students enhance their overall performance. The Board had last month declared the results for the PUC 2nd Exam 2, which was held from April 24 to May 8. More than 1,94,000 students had appeared for the examination, of which, 60,692 candidates passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 31.27%.