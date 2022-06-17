Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2022 Date: Results to be declared on Saturday at 11.30 am, here's how to check

(Image Source: IANS/File)

Karnataka PUC Result 2022: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board results will be announced on Saturday. Candidates who have appeared for PUC II examination can check the results on the official websites, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh made the announcement.

According to BC Nagesh, the Karnataka PUC Result 2022 would be released at 11.30 am on Saturday (June 18). Karnataka PUC Exams 2022 were conducted from April 22, 2022 to May 18, 2022. About 6 lakh students appear for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations every year.

Read | Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2022 Date: 2nd PUC result to be released by THIS date at karresults.nic.in

This year, 6.84 lakh students, including 3.37 lakh girls took the Karnataka PUC Exam 2022. This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams witnessed some disruption over the hijab row. The colleges were shut for a week, owing to violent protests against the hijab ban.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam results in 2020 were delayed due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Karnataka PUC exams were canceled in 2021 for the same reason. To access the results online, candidates will need their roll number and other key details. The Karnataka PUC results 2022 once declared will be available on karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

In 2021, the PUC Exams were cancelled and the results were announced on the basis of internal assessment. In 2020, the overall pass percentage recorded was 69.20 per cent of which the science stream registered 67.28%, commerce was at 65.52%, and arts at 41.27%.