Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 DECLARED at kea.kar.nic.in: How to check, websites here

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 has been declared on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (KPGCET) can now check their result from the official site-- kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET entrance test for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses was conducted on November 19 and 20, 2022. The answer key was released on December 1, 2022.

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Websites

kea.kar.nic.in.

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022: How to check