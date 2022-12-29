Search icon
Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 DECLARED at kea.kar.nic.in: How to check, websites here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 has been declared at the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 10:24 PM IST

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 has been declared on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (KPGCET) can now check their result from the official site-- kea.kar.nic.in. 

Karnataka PGCET entrance test for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses was conducted on November 19 and 20, 2022. The answer key was released on December 1, 2022.

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Websites 

  • kea.kar.nic.in.
  • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in
  • Click on Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page.
