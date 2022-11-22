KEA Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key likely soon: Here are steps to check

Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key soon | Photo: PTI

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 examination at the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination can check and download their Karnataka PGCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key, once it is released.

KEA conducted the PGCET 2022 exam for MTech programme on November 19. Meanwhile, the PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA programmes was conducted on November 20, 2022.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: How to check

Visit the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key” Enter the login credentials, if required Your Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

