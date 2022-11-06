Search icon
Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card to release tomorrow at Kea.kar.nic.in: Check all you need to know here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card has been released at the official website-- Kea.kar.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 07:43 PM IST

Karnataka PGCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will release the admit card for Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 on November 7 at the official website-- Kea.kar.nic.in. Registered candidates will be able to download the Karnataka PGCET admit card 2022 tomorrow. 

Karnataka PGCET 2022 will be conducted for candidates who want take admitted to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programmes in state colleges. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam will be conducted on November 19 and November 20.

Candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card will carry important details like the candidates' roll number, exam centre details, exam guidelines, and exam day timings. 

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Official website

  • Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • Kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Important dates

  • KEA PGCET 2022 for MTech programmes will be held on November 19
  • For MBA and MCA programmes, the PGCET 2022 date is November 20
  • Admit card will be released on November 7

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for them to carry a hard copy of the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. No candidates will be allowed to appear in the exam without the admit card. 

