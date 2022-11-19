Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam begins today, check exam day guidelines, other details

File Photo

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will take the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET 2022 Exam today - November 19, 2022. KEA is conducting the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam for ME, MTech, and MArch programs. All the candidates who have applied for the MBA and MCA programs appear for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam tomorrow, November 20, 2022.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card has already been released on the official website - www.kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates must carry their admit cards with them to the exam centre.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam Today: Check exam day guidelines here

Candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam centre.

It is important for candidates to reach the exam hall well before time.

For candidates who will be travelling to exam centres in the Basvanagudi areas are advised to reach their centres 2 hours in advance.

It is important for candidates to follow all necessary Covid-19 protocols.

Candidates must also carry a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Driver’s License, etc with them.

For the unversed, Karnataka PGCET 2022 is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for applicants seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programs at state colleges.